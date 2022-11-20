JE gets 4-yr RI in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 19

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagandeep Mittal on Saturday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to a junior engineer (JE) of the Haryana State Agriculture Department for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. District Attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the matter was reported to the state Vigilance Bureau on March 22, 2018.

Bhojraj of Dhodhpur village, in his complaint to the bureau, said he had filed an application for the subsidy and contacted JE Vishav Pal and AAE Vineet Kumar for clearance of the subsidy file.