JE, lineman held for accepting Rs 20K bribe in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 9

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a junior engineer (JE) and assistant lineman (ALM) of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on the charge of demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a resident here.

An ACB spokesperson said the suspects, identified as JE Sukhpal and ALM Nawabuddin, were caught red-handed while taking money from the complainant.

He said the suspects had demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe from the complainant by accusing him of manipulating the meter reading and the bill amount of his connection. He further said the victim was asked to hand over a partial payment of Rs 20,000 today.

Following the victim’s complaint, a team of the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the suspects red-handed.

A case has been registered against both the employees under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

