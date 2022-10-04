JE nabbed on bribery charge

Karnal, October 3
A team of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Karnal, has arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the Panchayati Raj Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor for clearing his bills.
The accused has been identified as Anand Prakash (53). He was posted at the Block Development and Panchayat Office, Karnal.
On a compliant by Naresh Kumar, a contractor, that the accused was demanding money to clear his bills, a team, led by Inspector Parven Kumari, raided and arrested the accused.
