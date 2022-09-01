JE, patwari held taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 31

Two teams of the Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, today arrested two government employees while taking bribe.

A team arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe for issuing the completion certificate of a building of the complainant. In addition to the bribe money, the police seized

Rs 19,93,100 from his residence. The vigilance team is investigating the source of the money. The accused was identified as Praduman, a resident of Sector 13. He was posted at the Karnal HSVP office. In another case, a patwari, Harminder, alias Prince, of Sant Nagar Karnal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 as bribe.

#karnal