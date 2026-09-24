A joint team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Sonepat, on Wednesday arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) and a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Education Department’s construction wing for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.93 lakh from a contractor for clearing his pending bills.

The accused have been identified as SDO Vishnu Dutt and JE Ashish. The ACB team took the officials into custody and began a probe. It is being alleged that they had demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for passing the pending bills of works done by the contractor.

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The Bureau had received a complaint alleging that officials of the Education Department were demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in exchange for clearing the complainant’s pending bills for works carried out at government schools at Bhayapur and Badoli villages in the district.

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Following the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. After verifying the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap to nab the officials and sent the contractor to give the bribe money.

According to the ACB, the official called the contractor on NH-334 B near Fatehpur. As JE Ashish accepted the bribe of Rs 2.93 lakh, the ACB team immediately caught him red handed. The team later arrested SDO Vishnu Dutt in the same case and began a probe into the matter.