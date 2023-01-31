Palwal: JE suspended for failing to redress power complaints

Tribune News Service

Palwal, January 30

The Minister of Cooperatives, Dr Banwari Lal, today ordered the suspension of a junior engineer (JE) of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) over alleged irregularities.

The direction came at the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee held here today. Out of 16 complaints tabled, a total of 15 were disposed. A spokesperson of the district administration said the suspension of JE Sripal, posted in Hodal subdivision, came after a complaint was lodged at the meeting, claiming that he had failed to comply with the directions to redress the problem of power supply in one of the localities.

In response to another complaint regarding improper road repairing work, Dr Lal said the broken roads must be repaired by contractor only after laying water and sewer lines, adding that a committee should be constituted for addressing such issues.

Taking cognisance of a complaint by resident Balbir of Shamshabad, the Minister directed the DHBVN officials to ensure action was taken against illegal tower installed on the roof of the Electricity Department.

Claiming that Panchayati Raj institutions were being strengthened, Dr Lal said development work up to Rs 2 lakh could be carried out by sarpanches without going through the tendering process. He said e-tendering was essential for works worth more than Rs 2 lakh, and would ensure transparency in the working.

