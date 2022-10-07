JE, tubewell operator held on bribery charge

Tribune News Service

Gurugram: The state Vigilance Bureau arrested JE Nasim Mohammad and Faridabad Municipal Corporation’s tubewell operator Ombir while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a woman for allowing her to put up a stall on a pavement in Sector 3. An FIR has been registered against the accused. OC

52-year-old woman alleges rape by driver

Gurugram: A 52-year-old woman has accused her driver of repeatedly raping her by threatening to kill her husband. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Women Police Station in Sector 51. A senior police official said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per law. OC

PO surrenders after 9 years

Gurugram: A proclaimed offender (Jaikam) surrendered before the Nuh police on Thursday. His illegally built house was demolished at Mahu village in Nuh district a week ago. The accused had been absconding for nine years. He is wanted in cases of theft, robbery and some heinous crimes. OC

CS reviews progress of ongoing education projects

Chandigarh: Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with the officials of the Higher Education Department and Nuh Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. He said 5 acres of land would be transferred to the department for the construction of Model Degree Government College in Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, adding that the construction would begin soon.

#faridabad #gurugram