Jeevan Kundu murder case: 5-member delegation of protesters heads to Chandigarh for talks with CM

The Haryana government has invited a delegation of the dharna committee, which is demanding the arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, for talks with the Chief Minister in Chandigarh. The move comes amid the committee’s demand for the release of 10 farmer activists arrested in Hansi following a clash with the police on Saturday.

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A panchayat of various social organisations and farmers’ bodies associated with the dharna committee was held at the protest site outside the Mini Secretariat in Hisar. The gathering opposed the arrest of the 10 activists and demanded their immediate release. The activists were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, following which they were sent to Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram.

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Sources said a BJP leader from Barwala mediated between the government and the dharna committee, after which a five-member delegation left for Chandigarh. The delegation is expected to raise demands including the release of the arrested activists, the arrest of the main accused in the murder case and relief for the family of Jeevan Kundu.

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The panchayat announced that if the talks fail to produce a satisfactory outcome, protesters would block the Hisar-Delhi, Hisar-Sirsa and Hisar-Chandigarh national highways.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha, including national treasurer Krishan Prasad, vice-president Inderjit Singh and state president Master Balbir, criticised the state government and warned of consequences if the main accused is not arrested within 24 hours.

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Inderjit Singh demanded the immediate suspension of the Hansi Superintendent of Police, alleging that the officer was seen involved in stone-pelting. He also condemned the filing of serious criminal charges against the arrested farmer leaders and their subsequent detention.

Farmer activist Jogender Nain confirmed that the state government had invited a five-member delegation to Chandigarh for talks on Sunday.