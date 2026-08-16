DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Jeevan Kundu murder case: 5-member delegation of protesters heads to Chandigarh for talks with CM

Jeevan Kundu murder case: 5-member delegation of protesters heads to Chandigarh for talks with CM

The move comes amid the committee's demand for the release of 10 farmer activists arrested in Hansi following a clash with the police on Saturday

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:27 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A panchayat of various social organisations and farmers’ bodies associated with the dharna committee was held at the protest site outside the Mini Secretariat in Hisar.
Advertisement

The Haryana government has invited a delegation of the dharna committee, which is demanding the arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, for talks with the Chief Minister in Chandigarh. The move comes amid the committee’s demand for the release of 10 farmer activists arrested in Hansi following a clash with the police on Saturday.

Advertisement

A panchayat of various social organisations and farmers’ bodies associated with the dharna committee was held at the protest site outside the Mini Secretariat in Hisar. The gathering opposed the arrest of the 10 activists and demanded their immediate release. The activists were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, following which they were sent to Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Sources said a BJP leader from Barwala mediated between the government and the dharna committee, after which a five-member delegation left for Chandigarh. The delegation is expected to raise demands including the release of the arrested activists, the arrest of the main accused in the murder case and relief for the family of Jeevan Kundu.

Advertisement

The panchayat announced that if the talks fail to produce a satisfactory outcome, protesters would block the Hisar-Delhi, Hisar-Sirsa and Hisar-Chandigarh national highways.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha, including national treasurer Krishan Prasad, vice-president Inderjit Singh and state president Master Balbir, criticised the state government and warned of consequences if the main accused is not arrested within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Inderjit Singh demanded the immediate suspension of the Hansi Superintendent of Police, alleging that the officer was seen involved in stone-pelting. He also condemned the filing of serious criminal charges against the arrested farmer leaders and their subsequent detention.

Farmer activist Jogender Nain confirmed that the state government had invited a five-member delegation to Chandigarh for talks on Sunday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts