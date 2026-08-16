Jeevan Kundu murder case: Dharna panel invited for talks with CM Saini

The state government has invited a five-member delegation of the dharna committee, which is seeking the arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, for talks with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

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The invitation came as the committee demanded the release of 10 farmer activists arrested following a clash with the police in Hansi on Saturday. A panchayat of various social organisations and farmers’ bodies associated with the committee was held at the dharna site outside the Mini Secretariat here.

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The panchayat opposed the arrests and demanded the immediate release of the activists, who were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. They were subsequently sent to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram.

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Sources said a BJP leader from Barwala mediated between the government and the dharna committee, following which its five-member delegation left for Chandigarh.

The delegation is expected to seek the release of the arrested activists, arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case and relief for the victim’s family.

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The panchayat warned that if the talks failed to yield a satisfactory outcome, protesters would block the Hisar-Delhi, Hisar-Sirsa and Hisar-Chandigarh national highways.

A delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha, including national treasurer Krishan Prasad, vice-president Inderjit Singh and state president Master Balbir, criticised the government and warned of consequences if the main accused was not arrested within 24 hours.

Inderjit Singh also demanded the suspension of the Hansi SP, alleging that the officer was involved in stone-pelting, and condemned the invocation of serious criminal charges against the arrested farmer leaders.

Farmer activist Jogender Nain confirmed that the government had invited the five-member delegation for talks.