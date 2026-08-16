DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Jeevan Kundu murder case: Dharna panel invited for talks with CM Saini

Jeevan Kundu murder case: Dharna panel invited for talks with CM Saini

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:35 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kumari Selja visits the dharna site on Saturday.
Advertisement

The state government has invited a five-member delegation of the dharna committee, which is seeking the arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, for talks with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The invitation came as the committee demanded the release of 10 farmer activists arrested following a clash with the police in Hansi on Saturday. A panchayat of various social organisations and farmers’ bodies associated with the committee was held at the dharna site outside the Mini Secretariat here.

Advertisement

The panchayat opposed the arrests and demanded the immediate release of the activists, who were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. They were subsequently sent to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Sources said a BJP leader from Barwala mediated between the government and the dharna committee, following which its five-member delegation left for Chandigarh.

The delegation is expected to seek the release of the arrested activists, arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case and relief for the victim’s family.

Advertisement

The panchayat warned that if the talks failed to yield a satisfactory outcome, protesters would block the Hisar-Delhi, Hisar-Sirsa and Hisar-Chandigarh national highways.

A delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha, including national treasurer Krishan Prasad, vice-president Inderjit Singh and state president Master Balbir, criticised the government and warned of consequences if the main accused was not arrested within 24 hours.

Inderjit Singh also demanded the suspension of the Hansi SP, alleging that the officer was involved in stone-pelting, and condemned the invocation of serious criminal charges against the arrested farmer leaders.

Farmer activist Jogender Nain confirmed that the government had invited the five-member delegation for talks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts