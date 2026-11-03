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Home / Haryana / Jellyfish stings fail to stop Hisar triathlete from winning bronze at Ironman 70.3 Goa

Jellyfish stings fail to stop Hisar triathlete from winning bronze at Ironman 70.3 Goa

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Hisar triathlete Mannat Saini wins bronze at Ironman 70.3 Goa event.
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Hisar-based triathlete Mannat Saini, a second-year BSc student at Haryana Sports University, Rai, in Sonepat district, won a bronze medal at the sixth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa, thereby securing qualification for the World Championship for the second consecutive year.

The international event, held at Miramar Beach in Goa, witnessed the participation of around 2,000 athletes from 30 countries. The competition required participants to complete a 113-km course comprising 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running.

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Mannat’s achievement is all the more remarkable given that he was stung by jellyfish several times during the swimming leg. Despite the pain and discomfort, he persevered and continued with the competition.

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According to his family, the incident resulted in severe muscle cramps during the final stretch of the run, forcing him to stop briefly. He missed the silver medal by just 200 metres but managed to finish third despite the physical discomfort, a family member said.

Mannat has qualified for the 2027 World

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Championship.

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