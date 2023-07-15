Jeweller duped of Rs 2L in online fraud

Gurugram, July 14
An unidentified person was booked for allegedly fleecing a showroom owner with a fake payment screenshot for gold coins worth Rs 2 lakh he purchased from the store. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station.
