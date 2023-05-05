Jeweller, family robbed at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 4

A jeweller and his family members were held hostage at gunpoint in Aasandh town on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 5.8 lakh.

The accused barged into Deepak’s house around 2.30 am and remained there for an hour. “Four armed persons entered the house after breaking the main gate and held us captive at gunpoint. They threatened us of dire consequences and asked for jewellery and cash,” Deepak told mediapersons.

The victim said two persons carried swords while the other two had arms. After they fled, he informed the police. A police team reached the spot and inquired about the incident. Assandh DSP and SHO also arrived with forensic experts.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan has constituted three teams to nab the accused. A case has been registered and CCTV footage is being checked, he said.