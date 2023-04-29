Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 28

In a daylight incident, a bike-borne masked man looted gold and cash at gunpoint from a jewellery shop at Sarafa Bazar here today.

He decamped with the booty while the incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom. The crime was perpetrated around 4 pm when Manish Jain, the owner of Musaddi Lal Bodan Lal Jain Jewellers, was sitting alone in the showroom. The masked miscreant came inside and pointed the pistol towards him. “Thereafter, he looted around Rs 75,000 cash and 500 gram gold before fleeing the spot on the bike,” Jain told the media after the incident.

On getting information about the incident, SP Deepak Shaharan along with other police officers rushed to the spot. Borders of the city were sealed, but the accused could not be nabbed. “A formal complaint in this regard is yet to be filed by the showroom owner to lodge an FIR. However, we have formed teams to identify and to nab the accused,” the SP said.