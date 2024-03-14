Gurugram: Jewellery store owner foils robbery attempt

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

The owner of a jewellery shop foiled a robbery attempt on Sunday night. According to information, two miscreants entered the shop situated in the market of South City 1 and looted jewellery and cash at gunpoint.

The miscreants executed their plan in three minutes and kept the jewellery and cash in two bags. When they left the scene and sat on their bikes parked in front of the shop, store owner Neeraj Soni showed courage and snatched one of the bags from a miscreant. Thereafter, they had a scuffle and Neeraj managed to snatch the other bag too.

Meanwhile, local residents gathered at the spot and both suspects fled the scene, leaving their bikes on the spot. The suspects had kept

Rs 50,000 and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh in two bags before leaving the shop.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation into the incident, which was captured on the CCTV. A case was registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 40 police station on Monday.

“After checking a bag, the ID of a youth was found. It was in the name of Sandeep, a resident of a village near the Pataudi area. After examining the footage, it was revealed that the same youth was involved in the crime. One of the bikes is also registered in the name of a person, who is a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi. Efforts are being made to nab the suspects,” said a police officer.

