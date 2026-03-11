DT
Home / Haryana / Jewellery worth Rs 64 lakh looted from showroom in Faridabad’s Mujesar

Jewellery worth Rs 64 lakh looted from showroom in Faridabad’s Mujesar

Robbery took place at Shree Ji Jewellers near Saini Chaupal in Sukhrapur village

Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:47 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Three armed men looted about 400 grams of gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 64 lakh from a showroom in Faridabad’s Mujesar area on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The robbery took place around 2 pm at Shree Ji Jewellers near Saini Chaupal in Sukhrapur village under the Mujesar police station limits.

According to the police, the accused arrived at the showroom on a motorcycle and entered the shop posing as customers. One of the assailants pointed a pistol at the owner, Sanjay Verma, and threatening him while another began collecting gold ornaments from the display counters and lockers. The trio fled with jewellery, including chains, rings and bangles.

Verma told the police that robbers intimidated him by displaying bullets loaded in the pistol and forced him to hand over the ornaments. While leaving, one of them also snatched a gold bracelet from his hand.

Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage indicate the suspects tried to conceal their identity. One of them was wearing a helmet, while the other two had covered their faces with cloth. The police said one accused was armed with a pistol and another with a knife.

Teams from the local police and the crime branch reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said the robbery was reported around 2 pm and initial findings suggest three people were involved.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace their escape route. Efforts are under way to arrest the accused.

