JGU collaborates with 6 UK universities

Sonepat: OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has established comprehensive and meaningful partnerships with six prestigious universities in the United Kingdom. This ensures that the JGU students benefit from meaningful, internationally recognised global education opportunities. The JGU has signed new agreements with the following UK institutions -- University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, University of Essex, University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham and University of Sussex. The JGU students will benefit from these programmes in different ways which include student exchanges, study abroad courses and dual degree offers at these universities. The founding Vice Chancellor of the JGU, Professor C Raj Kumar said, “JGU students will have a modern and enriching international experience with a wide network of partner universities in the UK, which has further expanded with the addition of these top-class collaborations.”

