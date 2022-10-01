JGU collaborates with 6 UK universities

Sonepat: OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has established comprehensive and meaningful partnerships with six prestigious universities in the United Kingdom. This ensures that the JGU students benefit from meaningful, internationally recognised global education opportunities. The JGU has signed new agreements with the following UK institutions -- University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, University of Essex, University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham and University of Sussex. The JGU students will benefit from these programmes in different ways which include student exchanges, study abroad courses and dual degree offers at these universities. The founding Vice Chancellor of the JGU, Professor C Raj Kumar said, “JGU students will have a modern and enriching international experience with a wide network of partner universities in the UK, which has further expanded with the addition of these top-class collaborations.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...