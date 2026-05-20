icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Jhajjar advocates accord warm welcome to Bar Council member

Jhajjar advocates accord warm welcome to Bar Council member

Ahlawat outlines vision for lawyer welfare

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Vijender Ahlawat (left) being welcomed in Jhajjar on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Dr Vijender Ahlawat, newly elected for the fourth consecutive term in the recently concluded Punjab and Haryana Bar Council elections, was accorded a warm welcome by local advocates upon reaching the Jhajjar Bar Association on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Ahlawat visited the chambers and seats of all advocates to express his gratitude and distributed sweets to celebrate his victory.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Ahlawat said that the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council has always been been a proponent of lawyers’ interests.

Advertisement

“In line with this, I will make efforts through the Council to introduce a stipend for young advocates who face hardships during the initial years of practice. I also want the financial and medical assistance provided to the dependents of advocates who pass away prematurely under the Advocate Welfare Fund to be increased to at least Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

He further said that he would work towards the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act through the Council to ensure the safety of fellow lawyers. He added that once the Act is implemented on the ground, advocates will greatly benefit from it.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts