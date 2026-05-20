Jhajjar advocates accord warm welcome to Bar Council member

Dr Vijender Ahlawat, newly elected for the fourth consecutive term in the recently concluded Punjab and Haryana Bar Council elections, was accorded a warm welcome by local advocates upon reaching the Jhajjar Bar Association on Tuesday.

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On the occasion, Ahlawat visited the chambers and seats of all advocates to express his gratitude and distributed sweets to celebrate his victory.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ahlawat said that the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council has always been been a proponent of lawyers’ interests.

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“In line with this, I will make efforts through the Council to introduce a stipend for young advocates who face hardships during the initial years of practice. I also want the financial and medical assistance provided to the dependents of advocates who pass away prematurely under the Advocate Welfare Fund to be increased to at least Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

He further said that he would work towards the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act through the Council to ensure the safety of fellow lawyers. He added that once the Act is implemented on the ground, advocates will greatly benefit from it.