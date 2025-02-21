DT
Home / Haryana / Jhajjar agent booked for Rs 53 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:01 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
The police have booked an immigration agent, Ravi alias Monti, from Basana village on charges of cheating, fraud and criminal breach of trust, along with relevant sections of the Immigration Act. The case was registered based on a complaint by Deepak Ruhil of Rohad village, who was recently deported from the US.

In his complaint, Deepak alleged that Ravi took Rs 53 lakh from him, promising a safe passage to the US. To arrange the payment, Deepak sold his plot, believing he was securing a better future abroad.

As per the complaint, Deepak departed from Delhi airport on December 19, 2024, and was routed through Dubai, Istanbul, Madrid (Spain), El Salvador and Mexico before reaching the US on January 29. However, upon arrival, he was arrested by the US authorities and detained in a camp.

After a harrowing experience in detention, Deepak was deported to India on an American flight, landing at Amritsar airport. Upon his return, he tried to contact Ravi, but the agent denied knowing him. Feeling cheated, Deepak filed a complaint with the police, leading to an ongoing investigation.

