Jhajjar: CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates projects worth Rs78 cr

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development works worth Rs 78.47 crore in the district and performed the “bhoomi pujan” of Swami Omanand Saraswati Museum at Sector 6 here today.

Accompanied by state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, he said the museum would be built at a cost of

Rs 100 crore and would be a centre boasting a collection of historical artefacts. The museum is dedicated to the life of Swami Omanand Saraswati.

“The projects will ensure further development of Jhajjar district. The museum will also be helpful to researchers in archeological research work, while the new bus stand, built in Bahadurgarh, will not only benefit people of the district but also those coming from other states.”

Earlier, Khattar was the chief guest at the 106th annual function of Gurukul Mahavidyalaya. Speaking on the occasion, he announced to implement a solar plant scheme to solve the issues pertaining to electricity bills in gurukuls across the state.

“Now instead of Rs 1.5 lakh to the Gurukul with up to 100 students, Rs 3 lakh will be given, to the Gurukul with up to 200 students, instead of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh will be given and in Gurukul with up to 300 students, instead of Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 7 lakh will be given.”

He also announced to rename Jahanara Bagh Stadium, located in Jhajjar, as Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Stadium. Besides, he announced widening the of the Jhajjar-Rewari road to Gurukul Mahavidyalaya to 18 feet and the opening of sports nursery for kabaddi and wrestling in Jhajjar Gurukul.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the new bus stand in Bahadurgarh, Revenue Colony in Sector 13, Bahadurgarh, Government Senior Secondary School’s building in Kasar village and that of Government High School.