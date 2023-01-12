Jhajjar district administration releases contact numbers for night shelters

Ravinder Saini
Jhajjar, January 11
Hours after The Tribune published a ground report regarding night shelters in Jhajjar, the district administration today released contact numbers of officials concerned for the stay at night shelters. The officials were also directed not to stop any homeless person from staying there.
“We have opened eight night shelters in the district for the homeless, out of which, three are located in Jhajjar city, four in Bahadurgarh and one in Beri town. Nodal officers and caretakers have been deputed there to provide night stay facility to the homeless,” said Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh.
He added that contact number of caretakers and nodal officers had been made public so that needy persons could contact them for the facility.
As per information, the contact number of caretakers/ nodal officers of night shelters in Bahadurgarh are 8053323422, 8708754457, 9853323422, 8708754457, 9996882888, 9050165873 and 9812433393. The contact numbers for Beri are 9812644815 and 9812433393, and in Jhajjar City, the officials concerned can be contacted by dialing 8950629396, 9416603667, 8059629601, 9416603667, 7988891023 or 9416603667.
