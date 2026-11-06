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Home / Haryana / Jhajjar goes tough on polluters, halts dust-generating works

Jhajjar goes tough on polluters, halts dust-generating works

Strict CAQM measures kick in; FIR against five for burning industrial waste

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Jhajjar administration has ordered strict enforcement of additional pollution control measures in compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Dust-generating demolition activities and open construction work will remain prohibited across the district from November 5 to 20.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Varsha Khangwal directed all departments and agencies concerned to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions, exempting only those activities specifically permitted under CAQM guidelines.

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She instructed officials to closely monitor construction and demolition activities during the restricted period and conduct regular inspections. Adequate manpower and machinery should be deployed to ensure compliance, while violators must face action under the relevant rules.

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The Regional Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board in Bahadurgarh has been directed to intensify inspections of industrial units and other potential sources of pollution. Industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, road dust, and open burning of garbage and biomass will remain under close scrutiny.

The DC also directed departments concerned to ensure effective deployment of anti-smog guns and regular water sprinkling on roads to curb dust pollution. Construction sites have been asked to adopt necessary measures to prevent the spread of dust.

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She further instructed officials to closely monitor incidents of open waste and crop residue burning and issue challans to violators. FIRs should also be registered, wherever necessary, against those found burning garbage.

Khangwal warned that negligence in implementing pollution control measures would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Asauda police have registered a case under the Environment (Protection) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against five persons for allegedly burning PVC wires and other industrial waste in a forest area near Mandothi village, causing air pollution.

Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Bahadurgarh, said the accused were found burning PVC wires, electrical cables and other waste near the Delhi-Rohtak road in violation of the environmental norms.

“A total of 93 drums containing PVC and wire waste, along with eight drums filled with burnt material, have been recovered. Three vehicles have also been seized from the spot. The recovered material is valued at around Rs 2 lakh,” he said.

Sheoran added that the enforcement drive against such violations would continue in the coming days.

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