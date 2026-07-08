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Home / Haryana / Jhajjar killings: Post-mortem reveals victims were shot

Jhajjar killings: Post-mortem reveals victims were shot

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 11:48 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Two business partners from Uttar Pradesh, whose bodies were found along the Jhajjar-Gurugram road yesterday, had been shot, according to a postmortem examination.

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Doctors, who conducted the autopsies on Tuesday, found two bullet injuries on the body of one victim and one bullet injury on the other, sources claimed.

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Paramjeet, SHO of Sadar police station, said the bodies were handed over to the families after the postmortem examination, and efforts were on to arrest the guilty.

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The victims, Kamil (52) and Irshad (40), both residents of the same village in Muzaffarnagar, were found lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary investigation suggested that they might have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped at the spot to mislead investigators. Their mobile phones were also missing.

“The police recovered an empty oil can from the scene, leading investigators to suspect that the assailants had planned to set the bodies on fire to destroy evidence but failed to execute the plan. With no CCTV camera installed near the crime scene, the police are scanning footage from surveillance cameras located along adjoining stretches of the road to trace the movement of the suspects,” said the sources.

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The SHO said the family members of the deceased did not suspect anyone. Call records of the victims had been sought, and multiple police teams were working on the case, he added.

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