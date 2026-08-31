Jhajjar makes Common Service Centres' branding, rate lists mandatory

The district administration has tightened rules for Common Service Centres (CSCs), making it mandatory for all operators to display a CSC branding board and the prescribed service rate list at their centres. Any violation will invite immediate deactivation of the operator’s ID.

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There are currently more than 750 CSCs across Jhajjar district. According to the authorities, the directions have been issued to ensure greater transparency in the functioning of the centres.

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“If the directions are not complied with at any centre, the ID of the concerned operator will be deactivated with immediate effect, and strict action will also be taken as per the rules,” said Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal.

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She said CSCs are an important medium for delivering various government welfare schemes and services to the general public. Therefore, it is essential to ensure transparency and accountability at these centres.

The DC directed all operators to clearly display the branding board and rate list at their centres so that citizens can easily obtain information about the services available and do not face any inconvenience.

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Appealing to the general public, Varsha said citizens should avail themselves of government services only through authorised centres. They should choose their nearest authorised centre to avoid fraud or other irregularities.

The DC cautioned centre operators that charging more than the prescribed fee would not be tolerated under any circumstances. If any centre is found charging excess fees or violating the rules, strict action will be taken against the concerned operator.

She directed all centre operators to follow the prescribed rules and provide transparent, accessible and quality services to the public. This, she said, would ensure that the benefits of government schemes effectively reach the last person in society.