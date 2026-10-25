Jhajjar MLA Bhukkal calls for strengthening Congress

Congress MLA from Jhajjar and former Haryana Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal on Sunday called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and raise public-interest issues unitedly.

She was addressing the Matanhail-Salhawas block Congress workers’ conference held at the community centre at Matanhail village after inaugurating the facility.

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Bhukkal said dedicated workers were the real strength of the Congress and their hard work and struggle had helped the party remain connected with the people. She urged them to take the party’s ideology to every household and work collectively to strengthen the organisation.

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She also appealed to the party workers to participate in large numbers in the ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ rally scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 1. The rally is being organised under the banner of the INDIA bloc, with Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leading the campaign, according to the party statement.

Bhukkal said protecting democracy, safeguarding voting rights and upholding constitutional values required collective efforts. She urged the workers to reach Delhi in large numbers to make the rally a success and strengthen the Congress organisation.

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The conference focused on mobilising party workers and reinforcing the organisation at the block level.