DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Jhajjar MLA Bhukkal calls for strengthening Congress

Jhajjar MLA Bhukkal calls for strengthening Congress

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 10:09 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal addresses a workers conference in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
Advertisement

Congress MLA from Jhajjar and former Haryana Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal on Sunday called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and raise public-interest issues unitedly.

She was addressing the Matanhail-Salhawas block Congress workers’ conference held at the community centre at Matanhail village after inaugurating the facility.

Advertisement

Bhukkal said dedicated workers were the real strength of the Congress and their hard work and struggle had helped the party remain connected with the people. She urged them to take the party’s ideology to every household and work collectively to strengthen the organisation.

Advertisement

She also appealed to the party workers to participate in large numbers in the ‘Vote Bachao–Desh Bachao’ rally scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 1. The rally is being organised under the banner of the INDIA bloc, with Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leading the campaign, according to the party statement.

Bhukkal said protecting democracy, safeguarding voting rights and upholding constitutional values required collective efforts. She urged the workers to reach Delhi in large numbers to make the rally a success and strengthen the Congress organisation.

Advertisement

The conference focused on mobilising party workers and reinforcing the organisation at the block level.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts