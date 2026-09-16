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Home / Haryana / Jhajjar police warns youth against digital trap of Pakistan intelligence operatives

Jhajjar police warns youth against digital trap of Pakistan intelligence operatives

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:25 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Jhajjar police have issued a special advisory urging youngsters to remain alert against attempts by the Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) to trap Indian youth through digital platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Jhajjar, Faisal Khan, appealed to the youngsters not to trust unknown persons on social media or other online platforms and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

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“Youngsters can be targeted through attempts to exploit religious sentiments, fake social media profiles and online friendships that can later be used for blackmail. Similarly, fraudulent messages from numbers carrying the +92 country code or other foreign numbers can offer fake KBC, lottery, car or cash prizes,” he added.

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The DCP warned that fraudsters could demand a processing fee in the name of releasing prizes or send fake links designed to obtain access to mobile phones and personal information.

“PIO agents could also lure the youngsters with offers of part-time jobs, work-from-home opportunities, data-entry work and telegram-based tasks, and then persuade them to share photographs, videos, locations or other sensitive information,” he added.

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The DCP has also cautioned against fake loan and betting applications, which can be used to financially exploit or blackmail users.

“Involvement in anti-national or espionage-related activities is a serious offence and can invite stringent legal action. Such involvement can affect a young person’s career, future and social reputation, besides posing a threat to national security,” he added.

He appealed to the people to block and report unknown +92 numbers, avoid clicking on suspicious links, never send money in response to lottery or free-prize offers, and avoid accepting friend requests from unknown persons.

People were also advised not to share private photographs, videos, location details or other sensitive information with strangers and to immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity.

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