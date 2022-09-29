Jhajjar residents bear brunt of potholed roads

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, September 28

A majority of the roads in the city are still in a poor condition despite the issue being raised by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal in the recently held Assembly session. Though patchwork was done on some roads to plug potholes, it could not resolve the issue.

Bhukkal, along with her supporters, inspected the Bahadurgarh road, Chhchhakvaas road and other roads in the city yesterday to take stock of the situation.

Talking to mediapersons, she said the government had assured her of constructing the roads when she raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, but nothing had been done so far in this respect. “Acute resentment prevails among residents following the discriminatory attitude of the state government towards Jhajjar. Residents have been bearing the brunt of potholed roads for a long time, but no one is ready to pay any heed towards these,” said Bhukkal. One of the residents said temporary patchwork is of no use and a permanent solution to the problem is required at the earliest.