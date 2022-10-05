Jhajjar residents forced to wade through stagnant rainwater

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 4

Residents of Neem Wali Colony located on the Surkhpur Road are compelled to wade through rainwater accumulated on the main road for the past over a week. Despite raising the issue with the authorities, the water is yet to be pumped out causing resentment among the residents.

“People have been confined to their houses due to the waterlogged road. The elderly and children are the worst affected by the situation as they are unable to go anywhere. The residents are forced to use their vehicles to cross the waterlogged road. The water will start stinking if it is not drained out soon,” said Sushila Devi, a housewife.

Rajinder, another resident, said the waterlogging had exposed the hollow claims of the authorities that they had made all necessary arrangements for removing water within some hours after rain.

“The water has been stagnant on the road for over a week leading to a lot of difficulties for the people. Since the road leads to Surakhpur village, hence the commuters too have to pass through the waterlogged road,” he added.

Raj Singh, another resident, said the waterlogged conditions would become a breeding ground for mosquitoes if the issue was not resolved soon. The authorities concerned were requested to install pump sets in adequate numbers to drain out the stagnant water without further delay.

Anand Malik, Sanitary Inspector, Jhajjar Municipal Council, said pump sets had been installed in the locality to drain out the accumulated water from the main road.

“The water level has reduced considerably and will be completely drained out within 48 hours, so the residents need not worry. Moreover, water accumulated in vacant plots is also being removed” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal raised the questions over the preparations of the authorities concerned to tackle the waterlogging issue.

“It is unfortunate that the water is still stagnant in residential localities and agricultural land even several days after the rain. The authorities should feel the pain of the affected people and ensure the removal of water from there at the earliest,” Bhukkal added.

