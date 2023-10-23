Jhajjar roads in bad shape, says ex- MLA Bhukkal

Jhajjar, October 22
Former Education Minister and Congress MLA from Jhajjar Geeta Bhukkal has flayed the BJP-JJP coalition government over the alleged poor condition of roads in the district.Interacting with the media here today, she said many roads in the district were in a deplorable condition, but the state government was not paying heed to the issue despite it being raised in the Assembly multiple times. “People complain of the dilapidated condition of main roads when I visit their villages,” Bhukkal said.
