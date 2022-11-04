Jhajjar sarpanch Neetu Rani wins by lucky draw

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, November 3

An interesting battle was witnessed for the post of sarpanch in Bithla village under the Salhavaas block this evening, when the top two contenders got equal votes. A draw of lots decided the winner.

The seat is reserved for a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

“Neetu Rani and Geeta got 432 votes each. Recounting was carried out following the demand of the candidates, but the number of votes remained the same. Thereafter, a draw of lots was conducted as per the rules. Slips having the name of both the candidates were put in a box and a person present there took out a slip from it. Neetu Rani was declared the sarpanch,” said Vipin Kumar, Returning Officer, Salhavaas block.

As far as the academic qualification of the winners is concerned, as many as 28 of 246 new sarpanches are either graduate or postgraduates. A majority of them belong to the General category. Similarly, 42 sarpanches are Class XII passout, 144 Class X passout and 35 have cleared Class VIII.

Signficantly, BTech degree holder Anita romped home victorious in Khorda village by 256 votes.