Jhajjar tightens pollution vigil, illegal firecracker units raided

With Diwali approaching and concerns over deteriorating air quality mounting across Delhi-NCR, the district administration has tightened its monitoring mechanism, making daily inspections and reporting mandatory for all departments concerned while the police have raided two illegal firecracker manufacturing units and a warehouse at Soldha village in the Bahadurgarh area.

Significantly, those officials who fail to submit daily inspection reports or show negligence in discharging their assigned duties would face action.

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As per fresh orders, officials concerned have been instructed to conduct regular inspections of construction sites to ensure compliance with prescribed environmental norms. Construction materials must be properly covered and adequate dust control measures must be adopted during ongoing work. Action will be taken against those found violating the rules.

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Traffic and other departments concerned have also been directed to intensify checks on polluting vehicles. The officials must issue challans against vehicles violating pollution norms and ensure their impounding wherever legally warranted. Regular monitoring will be strengthened to hold the violators accountable.

The administration has further directed the officials to monitor pollution caused by the use of tandoors at hotels, dhabas and other commercial establishments. The operators must comply with prescribed norms governing the use of tandoors and fuels, with action to follow in cases of violations.

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The directions also made it clear that village-level accountability would be enforced against open waste burning. Sarpanches concerned will be held responsible if garbage is found being burnt anywhere in rural areas of the district.

“All departments have been asked to maintain strict vigilance within their respective jurisdictions and take concrete steps to prevent activities contributing to deteriorating air quality. The officials have been directed to identify road dust hotspots and ensure regular water sprinkling, wherever required, along with other dust suppression measures,” said Varsha Khangwal, Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Bahadurgarh police conducted raids at multiple locations at Soldha village following information about the illegal manufacture and storage of firecrackers there. Several boxes of firecrackers were found at all three locations. The preliminary information suggested that the stock was intended to be supplied to markets during Diwali, but the police raided the premises before the material could be dispatched.

The police are probing how long the illegal operations had been going on and whether other people were involved. The exact quantity of firecrackers and gunpowder recovered will be established after the inventory is completed. A case against unknown person has been registered at the Bahadurgarh Sadar police station under Section 9B of the Explosive Act and Sections 125, 223 (b), 286 and 288 of the BNS in this respect.