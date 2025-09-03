Jhajjar under water: Rains turn town into lake, life grinds to halt

Intermittent rainfall over the past two days has severely disrupted life in Jhajjar, turning roads into waterlogged stretches and transforming the city into what resembles an urban lake. In several areas, water levels have become knee deep, bringing normal life to a complete standstill.

Advertisement

Waterlogging has been reported at key locations, including the Mini-Secretariat, Civil Hospital campus, Old Bus Stand, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Subhash Chowk and HSVP Sector 9. Locals, forced to stay indoors, voiced their frustration. Those attempting to report to work or daily duties struggled to navigate through water.

“It feels like flood conditions are now becoming a reality even in Haryana,” said Raj Kumar, a resident while highlighting growing concerns about climate resilience and governance.

Advertisement

Patients and their attendants faced significant inconvenience due to waterlogging on the Civil Hospital campus.

“Patients cannot wait for the rain to stop. They need treatment regardless of the weather. People are coming from far-off places despite the downpour. We expected the hospital campus to be clear of water, but the situation here is no different. Visitors have no choice but to wade through stagnant water to reach the hospital and get medical help,” said Narendra, an attendant accompanying a patient.

Advertisement

Similarly, rainwater became a major problem for residents of the HSVP Sector 9, where continuous rainfall has flooded roads and empty plots, making it difficult for people to step out.

“Rainwater is stagnant in front of nearly all houses in the locality while the authorities’ efforts are proving insufficient to manage drainage,” laments Kuldeep Singh, a resident.

Meanwhile, in response to continuous heavy rainfall and warnings for more rains in coming days, the district administration has gone into full alert mode. On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Ravindra Patil chaired a high-level meeting with key district officials at the Mini-Secretariat to review flood control and relief measures.

The DC emphasised that public safety was the priority, instructing all departments to remain vigilant and act promptly. He directed officials to create concrete action plans and visit field locations to ensure no urban or rural area suffered due to waterlogging.

He directed the panchayat officers to form special village-level flood committees, comprising respected and responsible residents, to strengthen communication and grassroots response. These committees would help disseminate information swiftly and provide real-time feedback to the administration.

The Irrigation Department has been asked to keep sandbags stocked in every village to control overflow from canals or drains. The officials were also told to ensure proper utilisation of machinery, human resources, and emergency tools.

The Panchayat Department will compile village-wise data, including population, sensitive zones, drainage infrastructure, and emergency resources. The Health Department has mobilised medical teams and will conduct awareness drives to prevent mosquito-borne and waterborne diseases.

Public Works, Municipal Council, and Public Health Engineering officials have been instructed to maintain 24/7 monitoring of waterlogged areas, operate pump sets, and continue drain cleaning operations.