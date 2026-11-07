Jhajjar villagers pool funds to develop sports ground

In an effort to keep the village youth away from drugs and channel their energy towards sports and physical fitness, residents of Kheri Khummar village have joined hands to develop a dedicated sports ground.

Aiming to provide youngsters with a healthy environment for games, exercise and preparation for physical recruitment tests for uniformed services in their village, the residents have taken the initiative to transform a piece of panchayat land into a sports facility through their own contributions.

With a collective commitment to promoting sports and fitness, the residents are raising funds from household to household and contributing voluntary labour to develop the ground. Interestingly, they have so far collected Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. The proposed facility will include a running track, kabaddi court and other basic sports infrastructure, giving young people a place to practise running, prepare for physical efficiency tests and pursue their sporting interests, said Raju, a villager.

The initiative gained momentum after an incident in which drug-injection equipment was found at a location in the village. The incident prompted the local youngsters and residents to think about ways to protect younger generation from substance abuse and other harmful activities.

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They felt that providing young people with access to sports facilities and regular physical activities could help them utilise their free time productively. The idea was not limited to creating a playground but also to building a positive sporting culture in the village.

“To turn the idea into reality, we began collecting donations from households. The residents are contributing according to their financial capacity, while the local youths have been devoting two to three hours every day to the development work for the past month. The facility will benefit not only the youngsters to hone their sports talent, but also women, children and elderly residents, who will be able to use it for morning and evening walks,” said Nikhil, a villager.

He said the ongoing work includes bringing soil to the ground, levelling the surface and preparing the area for sporting activities. The youngsters are actively participating in the work, making the project an example of community participation and collective responsibility.

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Mohit, another villager, said one of the key objectives of the proposed sports ground was to help young people prepare for physical examinations conducted during recruitment to the Army, police and other uniformed services.

“A proper running track and space for physical training will provide aspiring candidates with an opportunity to practise regularly within their own village instead of travelling elsewhere for preparation. Apart from recruitment aspirants, the facility is also expected to encourage children and teenagers to participate in different sporting activities and develop an interest in fitness from an early age,” he added.

Village sarpanch Raj Kumar described the initiative as a commendable and inspiring example of collective community effort. He said the villagers were pooling their financial resources and contributing their labour to achieve the common goal of promoting sports, fitness and a drug-free environment.

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“The village has a population of around 7,000, spread across more than 1,200 households. At least one member of almost every family is serving in the Army or the police, which has inspired many village youths to aspire for careers in the armed forces and police services. This sports facility will prove to be a boon for them by providing a space to prepare and improve their physical fitness,” he added.