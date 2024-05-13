Jharkhand man held with opium in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 12

A team of the CIA staff-2 arrested a man in the Mundhal area here on Saturday after 1.1 kg opium was recovered from him. The estimated value of the opium is said to be Rs 3 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Jaman, a resident of Jaled in Jharkhand.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, he had directed the police to arrest those involved in trafficking narcotics in the district. Acting on the directives, the CIA staff-2 arrested the accused.

According to information, on May 11, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar was patrolling near the Mundhal bus stop. The police had received a tip-off that a person at the bus stand was in possession of opium. Acting on the tip-off, the police reached the spot and nabbed the accused with drugs.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

On Sunday, the police produced him in court, which sent him to eight-day remand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Jharkhand