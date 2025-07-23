Jhinda dissolves sub-committees

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda has dissolved all sub-committees and cancelled appointment of chairpersons of several wings of the Sikh body on Tuesday. Jhinda said, “Some sub-committees were formed and chairpersons of various wings, including the dharma prachar, IT, education, purchase and agriculture were appointed. But some committee members had raised technical issues related to their appointments. Letters were issued while forming the sub-committees and appointment of chairpersons. It was beyond my jurisdiction and it was to be done by the secretary on my orders.”

“The dissenting members were planning to approach the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission with the objections. To avoid such a situation, and ensure smooth functioning of the committee, it was decided to dissolve the sub-committees and cancel the appointments,” he added.