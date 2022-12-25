Jhinda to meet Akal Takht Jathedar

Ambala, December 24
The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ex-chief, Jagdish Singh Jhinda, today said that there was resentment among the Sikh community members against the newly constituted HSGMC ad hoc committee and a meeting would be held with the Akal Takht officiating Jathedar on January 1 to decide the future course of action.
Jhinda, after holding a meeting with his supporters, said, “Sikh Sangat is not happy with the government-appointed ad hoc committee and the government should hold a dialogue with the community leaders from across the state. The government should invite the leaders by December 31 and find a solution. It has been decided to hold a meeting with Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on January 1 in Amritsar and decide the future course of action.
