Jilted lover 'kills' teen in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 10

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her jilted lover in Faridabad’s Mujesar area. The woman, who was left on the roadside by the accused Wednesday night, was rushed to hospital where she died on Thursday evening. The deceased, Roshini, who lived at her brother-in-law’s house had told her brother that Mahendra, a resident of the same locality, had attacked her. An FIR has been registered against Mahendra.