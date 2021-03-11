Jilted lover sets girl on fire in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

A jilted lover set a woman on fire in Farukhnagar two days before her marriage. The bride to be was rushed to a private hospital and is critical with over 50 per cent burns while the accused is absconding.

The girl’s father complained to the police claiming the accused broke into their house and burnt her.

“My daughter seema (24), was to be married on May 11. A neighbour, Jaipal alias Billu, would eve-tease her often and she had told me about it. Last night, my daughter and I slept in a room on the terrace. I went out to work early today, soon, I was informed that Billu had gotten inside the room and burnt her after pouring petrol on her”, said the victim’s father Ashok.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered.

“The woman is being treated at a hospital. Our teams are on the job to nab the accused soon “, said Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi.