‘Jilted lover’ sets woman on fire 2 days before her marriage in Gurugram, victim critical with 50 pc burns

Sanjay Yadav

Girugram, May 9

A 'jilted lover' set on fire a woman in Farukhnagar two days before her wedding.

The bride-to-be was rushed to private hospital and her condition was stated to be critical with over 50 per cent burns. The accused is absconding.

The girl’s father moved police claiming the accused broke into their house and set her on fire.

“My daughter Seema (24), eldest in three siblings, was to be married on May 11. A neighbour, Jaipal alias Billu, would often eve-tease her, especially whenever she went on roof. She had confided in me. Last night I and my daughter slept in a room on the roof while others slept downstairs. I went out for work early in the morning. I came to know that Billu had entered the room and set her on fire after pouring petrol on her,” said victim's father Ashok who works as daily wager.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered under Sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc), 307 (murder attempt) at the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station.

"The injured woman is being treated in a hospital but she is not fit to give a statement. Our teams are on job and we will nab the accused as early possible,” Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi, said.