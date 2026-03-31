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Home / Haryana / Jind brick kiln-owners meet Haryana CM, DGP after ransom calls from 'Bishnoi' gang

Jind brick kiln-owners meet Haryana CM, DGP after ransom calls from 'Bishnoi' gang

While the caller demanded Rs 2 crore, a case has been registered leading to the arrest of two persons

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:40 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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After getting repeated extortion calls an unknown number, the brick kiln owners from Jind district met Chief Minister, Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini and Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, urging them to take action and provide security.

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The brick kiln-owners’ delegation said they received multiple threat calls, claiming to belong to the Bishnoi gang and demanding protection money.

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Anoop Kumar, a resident of Titoli village in Rohtak who owns a brick kiln in Julana region in Jind district said that he received a call on March 24, when the caller demanded Rs 2 crore ransom.

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The same day he received another call on WhatsApp, late at night, making the same demand.

The caller identified themselves as Randeep Malik who claimed to belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Saini and Singhal have assured that action would be taken against the culprits and also vowed to ensure safety and security of the businessmen and industrialists in Haryana.

Jind SP Kuldeep Singh said the police had registered a case in this matter, arrested two persons and provided Kumar with security.

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