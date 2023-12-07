Jind city to receive water supply from Bhakra Mainline

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of the project to provide drinking water from the Bhakra Mainline in Jind city.

The project to ensure availability of clean drinking water to the Jind residents will be constructed at a cost of Rs 388 crore.During his visit to Jind, the CM also inaugurated the Municipal Council Office building constructed at a cost of around Rs 15 crore.

In addition, works on road widening and strengthening initiatives, such as the Jind-Hansi road, Jind-Bhiwani road and improvements to several other roads were inaugurated, amounting to crores in expenditure.

He also inaugurated waterworks for the smooth supply of drinking water in Asan and Shiva villages. These will cost approximately Rs 5.3 crore. Overall, he inaugurated projects worth about Rs 388.27 crore, an official spokesperson said. He also sanctioned Rs 75.87 crore for augmenting sewage systems in Narwana colonies.

