Jind farmers lead in urea purchase across Haryana

The verification drive of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has revealed that Jind district is on the top of the farmers purchasing high quantity of urea fertiliser this season.

Advertisement

The department has compiled the details of the farmers who have purchased urea bags in bulk even as there has been a shortage of fartiliser across the state leading to resentment among the farmers.

The shortage being reported in many districts had prompted the department to launch a state-wide verification campaign to prevent possible misuse or diversion.

Advertisement

As per official data, 7,571 farmers in Jind bought more than 20 bags of urea in June and July 2025 — the highest in the state. It is followed by Karnal (6,826), Sirsa (6,077), and Kaithal (5789), all of which have been identified as focus districts for immediate field-level verification.

The Agriculture Department has recorded a total of 27, 488 farmers across the state who purchased between 41–50 bags of urea, 15,651 in the 31–40 bag range, and another 27,001 farmers in the 20–30 slab. These categories of farmers have come under scanner due to the unusually high amount of purchase which coincide with the shortage in many parts. Other districts showing elevated figures include Fatehabad (5642), Hisar (4913), Kurukshetra (4807), Panipat (4781), and Yamunanagar (3416).

Advertisement

The sharp spike in purchases was reported largely across the state with Haryana recording total urea sales of 6,63,714 metric tonnes between April 1 and July 11, 2025, compared to 5,39,542 metric tonnes during the same period last year. It reported a rise of more than 23 per cent. The surge has led to concerns over pressure on the supply chain and raised suspicions of stockpiling or unauthorised commercial use, the sources said.

In response, the department issued directives on July 12 to all Deputy Directors to extract data from the IFMS portal and begin verification of the farmers who bought more than 20 bags. Field teams have been instructed to prioritise those in the 41–50 bag category first, followed by 31–40 and then 20–30. The verification also included land ownership or lease, crops under cultivation, the MFMB registration, and other key identifiers, the letter stated.

The over consumption of the urea and DAP fertilisers have prompted the authorities to take multiple measures, including set up flying squads comprising agriculture and Police Department officials for monitoring fertiliser sales at the retail points. Checkpoints have been established along the state borders to prevent unauthorised transportation and also the verification of the bulk stock purchased by the farmers above 20 bags.

wuw