Jind horror: Education Dept team arrives at school, records statements

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Jind, November 16

A high-level team of the Education Department arrived at Government Senior Secondary School here today and recorded the statements of around 60 parents and several students in connection with the sexual harassment charges against the principal.

A member of the School Management Committee (SMC), comprising staff and parents/guardians, revealed that the principal had constituted the SMC recently, but no meeting was held. “I was called up by the principal to visit the school and sign some papers regarding an SMC meeting. However, no meeting had been held and members were not allowed to interact with students,” the member claimed.

A man who appeared before the inquiry team revealed that his daughter had told him that the principal was not a good man. Asked whether he tried to get more details about the principal, he denied, saying that he could not think the principal could be the perpetrator of such a heinous crime. “As a father, I could not talk to my daughter about such incidents,” he said.

The Education Department team comrpised inquiry officer Amrita Siwach, Additional Director of the department, a Joint Director and a Deputy Director.

Sources said about 50-60 persons, mostly women, appeared before the inquiry team. The parents expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation. “A woman wept profusely as she tried to narrate the incident of harassment of a victim by the principal,” said a source, adding that women came forward to place facts before the inquiry officer. They also demand the transfer of the entire staff and appointment of only women staff members in the school.

The inquiry team remained in the school for about eight hours and also recorded the statements of staff members. The inquiry officer said the report would be submitted to the higher authorities in the Education Department.

