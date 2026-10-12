Jind judge’s house attacked, relative’s car stolen; case against unidentified persons

The Jind police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly attacking the residence of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yogesh Kaushik. The accused also took away a car belonging to a relative of the magistrate that was parked outside the residence in Sector 8, Jind, late last night.

According to the police, the accused allegedly pelted stones at the residence and damaged the car’s windows. They later drove away the Creta car using an unidentified device.

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Satish Kaushik, father of Yogesh Kaushik, said the motive behind the attack is not clear. The incident took place around 3.30 am, he added.

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He said CCTV footage shows the suspects visited the street three times before carrying out the attack.

The police said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at the Civil Lines police station in Jind and investigation is underway to arrest the accused.