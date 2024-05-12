Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 11

A government schoolteacher in Jind allegedly showed himself as an expectant mother in data submitted to the district administration in a bid to avoid election duty.

Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Mohammad Imran Raza set up an inquiry headed by City Magistrate Namita Kumari to probe the matter.

Sources said PG Hindi teacher Satish Kumar, posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Dahola village, allegedly showed himself as a female and selected the option “pregnant” under his name.

They said the data was uploaded on the Education Department’s portal. The officials concerned verify it before submitting it to the district administration for the assignment of election duties to schoolteachers.

The matter came to light when some persons approached the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which processes the data, and complained that Satish gave wrong information to escape poll duty. On checking the database, it was found that Satish was not given the poll duty since pregnant staff are exempted from it.

District Informatics Officer Sushma Deswal informed the Deputy Commissioner, who then summoned the teacher, school principal Anil Kumar and computer operator Manjit, but all three feigned ignorance. Nevertheless, the DC ordered an inquiry.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Jind