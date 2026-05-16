Jind man arrested for stealing phones during Panchkula MC poll victory celebration

Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly stealing the mobile phones and money of BJP workers and residents during the Panchkula Municipal Corporation poll results celebration in Sector 14 on May 13.

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The arrested suspect has been identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Raju, a resident of Jind district. As many as 15 criminal cases, including theft, fighting and liquor smuggling, have been registered against the accused in various districts of Haryana, including Jind, Hisar and Fatehabad.

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Cops are interrogating the accused thoroughly, and raids are continuing to search for his other accomplices.

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A Panchkula resident filed a complaint at Sector-14 police station, stating that on May 13, he had gone to Sector 14, Panchkula, to celebrate the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results.

Amidst the huge crowd and celebratory atmosphere, when he checked his pockets, he found his mobile phone and the money in his back pocket had been stolen.

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When he raised an alarm, others also reported their mobile phones stolen, including those belonging to people from different areas of Panchkula. Based on their complaint, a case was registered at Sector 14, Panchkula, and an investigation was initiated.

Based on CCTV surveillance and a tip-off, cops arrested Raju on May 15. During the police questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to committing the crime with his accomplice.

ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj said, "The accused revealed that the stolen money and mobile phone were in the possession of his accomplice. The accused was produced in court today and a three-day police remand was obtained so that the other accused involved in the crime can be arrested and the stolen mobile phone and cash can be recovered. The accused is being interrogated regarding other crimes and raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest the other accused."

Instances of mass phone thefts are regularly reported in Panchkula during rallies, protest marches and other gatherings.