Jind police book constable for cheating three women of Rs 6.99L

The Jind police have registered a case against a constable for allegedly cheating three women of Rs 6.99 lakh on the pretext of securing them jobs through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

The accused, Rinku, a resident of Garhwali village in Jind district, is posted as a constable and is currently attached to the Police Lines in Rohtak, according to the complaint.

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The complainants, Sukita and Jyoti, residents of Julana, and Sonia, a resident of Brahmanwas village in Jind district, alleged that the accused claimed to have close connections with Haryana Minister Arvind Sharma and promised to help them secure jobs through HKRN. Acting on their complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Julana police station. Further investigation is under way.