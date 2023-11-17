Jind politicians mum

Tribune News Service

Jind, November 16

This hinterland of Haryana politics, which boasts of ushering in political changes in the state in the past, is rocked by the incident of sexual harassment of several girl students by the principal of a government school. While women activists and farmer bodies are raising the issue, prominent political leaders are silent. Known as the land of Bangar, Jind has been a favourite place to organise big political rallies for decades.

Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala represents the Uchana Assembly constituency, while former Union minister Birender Singh and senior BJP leader is also from the Uchana segment. They have not made a statement on the issue yet. The Uchana Assembly segment is also part of the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, represented by the BJP’s Hisar MP, Brijendra Singh. Even opposition leaders are mum on the issue.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Janwadi Mahila Samiti (JMS) are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. SKM leaders Azad Palwa and Sikkim Nain have been spearheading the campaign. “The silence of political leaders speaks volumes of the lack of concern for such a grave issue, where 60 girls faced physical and mental trauma. Their silence is condemnable,” Palwa stated.

#Jind