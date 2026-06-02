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Home / Haryana / Jind: Prof Ram Pal Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University

Jind: Prof Ram Pal Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University

Former DAV PG College principal brings nearly three decades of teaching and academic leadership experience

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:47 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Prof Ram Pal Saini
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Prof Ram Pal Saini, Principal of DAV PG College, Karnal, has been appointed as the regular Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind. The appointment was formally announced on Tuesday under the orders of the Governor-cum-Chancellor of the university.

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Till now, Prof Saini was serving the institution as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

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Prof Saini possesses nearly three decades of experience in higher education and academic administration. He began his teaching career in 1996 at the Department of Law, Kurukshetra University. Subsequently, he rendered two decades of distinguished service at Sanatan Dharma (SD) College, Panipat.

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Thereafter, he assumed the position of Principal at DAV PG College, Karnal, where he served for almost ten years. He had also served as Chairman of the Cultural Council at Kurukshetra University, and was an active member of the University Court (Senate), Academic Council, Sports Council, and several Boards of Studies of the university.

As a research scholar of Political Science, his doctoral research, conducted during 2008–09, focused on “The Positive and Negative Dimensions of Secularism with Special Reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

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Beyond the realm of higher education, Prof Saini has made an invaluable contribution to the preservation and promotion of Haryana’s rich folk heritage. He is widely recognised as a custodian of Haryanvi culture, as well as an accomplished author and folk singer.

He has authored seven books and published more than forty-five research papers in national and international scholarly journals. He has also delivered keynote addresses at over seventy seminars, conferences and academic forums in India and abroad.

His appointment has been warmly welcomed by academicians, social leaders and student organisations across the region.

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