Jind school case being politicised: Khap leader

Hisar, November 13

Two days after the Haryana Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Kandela khap and Majra khap jointly alleged laxity on part of the police in probing the case of sexual harassment of girl students by school principal in Jind district, a pradhan of Daaran khap said attempts were being made to politicise the matter. He expressed satisfaction over the police action.

Surajbhan Ghaso, head of the Daaran khap in Jind, said some persons were trying to politicise issue. “This is an incident of crime and the accused principal has been arrested by the police. Let us not meddle in the police and judiciary’s affairs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Nain of the SKM said they would continue to raise the issue till all victims got justice. “It is a serious matter, but the police have been lax in handling the case,” Nain stated.

