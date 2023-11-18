Jind school gets woman principal

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 17

The Higher Education Department today transferred a woman principal, Saroj Devi, to the Girls Government Senior Secondary School in Jind district. The post fell vacant following the arrest of the earlier principal on the charges of sexual harassment of students, on November 4. A male teacher had been given the ad-hoc charge of the school.

The students and parents had met the inquiry team of the Education Department yesterday and demanded that a woman principal be appointed.

Sikkim Nain, Samyukta Kisan Morcha activist, said the students and parents had brought forth several important facts before the inquiry committee of the Education Department that visited the school yesterday. She claimed that a few teachers, close to the accused principal, used to visit the school even after their transfer. The police, too, had failed to make any headway in the investigation. “It was apparent that the victims and their families were being pressured to remain silent and backtrack from their statements,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the police remained tightlipped about the suspected deaths of three students of the school in recent months. Sources said the police had visited the aggrieved families, but they refused to give any statement regarding the deaths.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Jind has resumed the counselling of students. The chairperson, Narender Atri, said their team had visited the school yesterday and today, too. “We are in the process of counselling the victims. Counsellors have talked to them in the school. There is no need for their rehabilitation as the girls are living with their families,” he said.

#Hisar #Jind